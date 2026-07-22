Recall alert: Pumpkin Tree Peter Rabbit Organics fruit puree pouches recalled

PT Organics Limited recalled some of its Pumpkin Tree Peter Rabbit Organics Banana & Strawberry food pouches.

[ Read more trending news ]

The Food and Drug Administration said the pouches may have a strand of soft food-grade plastic in the finished product.

The pouches were sold nationwide at Kroger, Meijer and Target locations from March 6 to July 13.

The recalled pouch has UPC 8 15367 01078 0, lane number 4, found near the right-hand seam, and a best before date of 01/19/2027, 01/20/2027, 03/17/2027, 03/18/2027, 05/14/2027, or 05/15/2027.

The information above is printed in black ink on the back of the pouches.

Only the Pumpkin Tree Peter Rabbit Organics Banana & Strawberry are part of the recall, which was launched because the package supplier had a run of defective pouches.

If you have the recalled pouches, you should either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

For more information, contact PT Organics Limited by phone at 888-566-2363 or visit the company’s website.

©2026 Cox Media Group