Recall alert: 83K tires recalled over identification number formatting issue

Tens of thousands of tires are being recalled because the tires’ identification numbers are not formatted correctly.

Pt.Multistrada Arah Sarana, TBK has recalled some Achilles ATR Sport 2 tires because the Tire Identification Number is too long and cannot be registered, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said. Because of the issue, the tires do not meet federal safety regulations for identification and recordkeeping.

Also, because the tires cannot be registered, consumers may not be alerted to safety recalls, increasing the risk of a crash, the NHTSA said.

The following tires are part of the recall:

245/50ZR20

245/45R17

225/55ZR18

295/25ZR21

Dealers will inspect the tires and then give a refund for the purchase price of the tires if they have been recalled.

The company has not provided a timeline for recall notification, but drivers with tires that may be recalled can call TBC Quality Assurance at 800-739-7698.

