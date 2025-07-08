Recall alert: 443K Nissan vehicles recalled due to potential engine bearing defects

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 443,800 Nissan vehicles because of an issue with the engine bearings.

The NHTSA said that some 2021-2024 Rogue, 2019-2020 Altima, 2019 to 2022 Infinity QX50 and 2022 Infiniti QX55 are part of the recall. They all have the 3-cylinder 1.5L or 4-cylinder 2.0L variable compression turbo or VC-Turbo engines.

The engine bearings may have manufacturing defects that can cause the engine to fail.

Dealers will inspect the engine oil pan for metal pieces and, if found, repair or replace the engine.

If no metal fragments are found, dealers will still perform some repairs specific to the type of engine.

For the 3-cylinder 1.5L VC-Turbo engine, they will replace the oil pan gasket, engine oil and reprogram the engine control module.

For the 4-cylinder 2.0L VC-Turbo engine, dealers will replace the oil.

All repairs related to the recall will be done for free, the NHTSA said.

Owners will get a letter alerting them to the issue after Aug. 25, but can contact Nissan with any questions at 800-647-7261. Infinity has a separate customer service number - 800-662-6200.

