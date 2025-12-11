Painting that introduced ‘Star Wars’ to moviegoers in 1977 sells for $3.875M

DALLAS — A painting that introduced “Star Wars” in 1977 and was reproduced as a movie poster sold for $3.875 million in an auction on Wednesday.

The acrylic and airbrush half-sheet painting, created by Tom Jung, was part of Heritage Auctions’ Hollywood/Entertainment Signature Auction, a two-day sale that ended on Wednesday. The final price included a 25% buyer’s premium.

According to the listing published by the Dallas-based auction house, bidding opened at $1 million. The winning bidder has chosen to remain anonymous.

Before the Heritage Auctions sale, the highest price for “Star Wars” franchise memorabilia was $3.6 million for Darth Vader’s lightsaber.

Jung’s painting first appeared in newspaper advertisements on May 13, 1977, according to the auction listing. It reappeared in a two-page newspaper spread two days later.

🚨 A new Star Wars record. The painting that started it all sold for $ 3.875 million.



It's now the most expensive Star Wars item in history.



The painting depicts Princess Leia facing straight ahead while Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber extends upward.

A larger image of Darth Vader ominously looms over them in the background.

“For many Americans, this painting was their very first glimpse of ‘Star Wars,’ their ambassador to a galaxy far, far away,” the promotional copy for the auction listing noted.

Gary Kurtz, the producer of “Star Wars,” kept the original painting and hung it on his office wall in San Rafael, California, before passing it down to his daughter, Melissa Kurtz.

“It has been an honor to have this wonderful painting with us all these years,” Melissa Kurtz said in a statement. “It serves as a warm reminder of that incredible experience, being part of the making of a film that has touched so many lives.”

Jung is 83. Gary Kurtz died on Sept. 23, 2018, at the age of 78.

