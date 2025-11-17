O.J. Simpson’s estate agrees to pay $58M to Ron Goldman’s father

LAS VEGAS — The estate of O.J. Simpson has agreed to pay Fred Goldman, the father of Ron Goldman, nearly $58 million, according to court documents filed in Las Vegas on Friday.

Malcolm LaVergne, executor of Simpson’s estate, has accepted Fred Goldman’s creditor claim for $57,997,858.12, plus 30 years of accumulated interest.

The claim was filed in Clark County District Court in Nevada. In 2021, a Las Vegas judge ordered Simpson to pay the Goldmans nearly $58 million.

“The executor will continue to work with Claimant Goldman on a more accurate accounting of interest accumulation based on the variable rate nature of the Nevada judgment interest computation, either through a stipulation or a petition for compromise,” court documents filed on Friday stated.

LaVergne said he believes Fred’s computation of interest — while “done in good faith” — was inaccurate, court documents stated.

Ron Goldman was killed, along with Nicole Brown Simpson — O.J. Simpson’s ex-wife — on June 12, 1994. Simpson was acquitted of the murders in 1995, in what became known as the “Trial of the Century.”

Simpson was later found liable in civil court in 1997. He was ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages, but that was mostly unpaid.

The Goldmans originally asked for $117 million when the family filed its claim in February 2021.

“The Executor’s acceptance of the claim is a positive acknowledgement of the debt,” Michaelle Rafferty, the Goldman family’s attorney, said in a statement. “It does not constitute payment. This acceptance allows the administration of the claim to move forward in probate. We will continue to monitor the probate process as it progresses.”

Simpson, inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985, won the 1968 Heisman Trophy when he starred at the University of Southern California. He died on April 10, 2024 of prostate cancer at the age of 76.

Simpson played 11 seasons in the NFL and was the first running back to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a season, collecting 2,003 in 1973.

He ended his NFL career with 11,236 rushing yards, 2,142 receiving yards and 990 kick return yards, scoring 76 touchdowns. Simpson played nine seasons with the Buffalo Bills and two with the San Francisco 49ers before retiring after the 1979 season.

He later became an actor, notably appearing in three of the “Naked Gun” comedy movies.

In 2008, Simpson was convicted of kidnapping and armed robbery after leading an attempt to retrieve personal items and memorabilia from collectibles dealers at a hotel and casino in Las Vegas. He served nine years of a 33-year sentence before he was paroled in 2017.

The next court date in the probate case was scheduled for January 2026.

