Officially a teenager: Prince George turns 13

Prince George has now entered his teenage era.

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Kensington Palace released a new photo of the heir to the throne with the caption “Happy 13th Birthday, George!”

The Times said the photo was taken by Matt Porteous last month at Kensington Palace shortly after the Trooping of the Colour.

The BBC noted the photo was more formal than last year’s photo, which was taken in a countryside setting in Norfolk.

Another big change is coming for the prince.

Earlier this year, the royal family announced he would attend Eton College this fall, just like his father, Prince William, and his uncle, Prince Harry, did.

Tuition is about £63,000 or $84,220 a year, according to The Times.

George is expected to board at Eton but will be able to see his parents on weekends. Eton is close to where the family lives on the Windsor estate, according to the BBC.

He previously attended Lambrook School in Berkshire with his siblings.

People magazine said the royal family is on summer vacation, but had earlier attended the Wimbledon men’s final on July 12.

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