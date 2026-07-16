New York Knicks dominate 2026 ESPYs: See list of winners

NEW YORK — Athletes at the top of their game were honored in New York City at the 2026 ESPYs ceremony.
The ceremony, according to USA Today, returned to the Big Apple after several years of being held in Los Angeles.
The Knicks came out on top with the award for Best Team, the first NBA team to do so since 2022, after their historic NBA title quest in 53 years. Along with the team, Jalen Brunson had three individual ESPYs, while teammate OG Anunoby also got one for Best Play for his Game 4 tip-in in the team’s comeback win, according to Bleacher Report.
A’ja Wilson took home her second Best Female Athlete ESPY after earning her first in 2024.
The show was hosted by “Saturday Night Live” comedian Marcello Hernández. It kicked off with an opening number from the Savannah Bananas with a cameo from DJ Khaled.
The Savannah Bananas open up The 2026 ESPYS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WDRh2g7e0L— ESPN (@espn) July 16, 2026
Here is the complete list of winners from ESPN:
Best Championship Performance: Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
Best Breakthrough Athlete: Alysa Liu, U.S. figure skating
Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Best College Athlete - Men’s Sports: Fernando Mendoza, Indiana football
Best College Athlete - Women’s Sports: Lauren Betts, UCLA women’s basketball
Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Jim Abbott
Best Single-Game Performance: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers
Best Play: OG Anunoby, New York Knicks
Pat Tillman Award for Service: Scott Ruskan, U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer
Best Record-Breaking Performance: Myles Garrett, Los Angeles Rams
Best WNBA Player: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
Best NBA Player: Jalen Brunson
Gatorade Players of the Year: Maddie DiMaria and Grady Emerson
Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award: Kelis Armstrong, Julia Howe and Samuel Phillips
Arthur Ashe Courage Award: Jason Collins
Best Athlete - Men’s Sports: Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
Best Athlete - Women’s Sports: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
Best Team: New York Knicks
Best Comeback Athlete: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
Best Athlete with a Disability: Declan Farmer, Paralympic hockey
Best NFL Player: Myles Garrett
Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani
Best NHL Player: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Best Driver: Lando Norris, F1
Best Fighter: Terence Crawford, Boxing
Best Soccer Player: Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF
Best Golfer: Scottie Scheffler
Best Tennis Player: Carlos Alcaraz
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