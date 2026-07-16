New York Knicks dominate 2026 ESPYs: See list of winners

NEW YORK — Athletes at the top of their game were honored in New York City at the 2026 ESPYs ceremony.

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The ceremony, according to USA Today, returned to the Big Apple after several years of being held in Los Angeles.

The Knicks came out on top with the award for Best Team, the first NBA team to do so since 2022, after their historic NBA title quest in 53 years. Along with the team, Jalen Brunson had three individual ESPYs, while teammate OG Anunoby also got one for Best Play for his Game 4 tip-in in the team’s comeback win, according to Bleacher Report.

A’ja Wilson took home her second Best Female Athlete ESPY after earning her first in 2024.

The show was hosted by “Saturday Night Live” comedian Marcello Hernández. It kicked off with an opening number from the Savannah Bananas with a cameo from DJ Khaled.

The Savannah Bananas open up The 2026 ESPYS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WDRh2g7e0L — ESPN (@espn) July 16, 2026

Here is the complete list of winners from ESPN:

Best Championship Performance: Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Best Breakthrough Athlete: Alysa Liu, U.S. figure skating

Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Best College Athlete - Men’s Sports: Fernando Mendoza, Indiana football

Best College Athlete - Women’s Sports: Lauren Betts, UCLA women’s basketball

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Jim Abbott

Best Single-Game Performance: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

Best Play: OG Anunoby, New York Knicks

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Scott Ruskan, U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer

Best Record-Breaking Performance: Myles Garrett, Los Angeles Rams

Best WNBA Player: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Best NBA Player: Jalen Brunson

Gatorade Players of the Year: Maddie DiMaria and Grady Emerson

Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award: Kelis Armstrong, Julia Howe and Samuel Phillips

Arthur Ashe Courage Award: Jason Collins

Best Athlete - Men’s Sports: Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Best Athlete - Women’s Sports: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Best Team: New York Knicks

Best Comeback Athlete: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

Best Athlete with a Disability: Declan Farmer, Paralympic hockey

Best NFL Player: Myles Garrett

Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani

Best NHL Player: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Best Driver: Lando Norris, F1

Best Fighter: Terence Crawford, Boxing

Best Soccer Player: Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF

Best Golfer: Scottie Scheffler

Best Tennis Player: Carlos Alcaraz

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