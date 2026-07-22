Grandfather, hurled by bison, speaks about incident

The man who was tossed into the air like a rag doll by a bison is speaking out about the incident.

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Carl McDaniel, 65, was with his grandson having an after-dinner outing when he was attacked at a campground near Yellowstone Lake, The Associated Press reported.

He said the animal “wasn’t showing aggression or anything like that until it picked a target. That target happened to be me.”

“They move faster than you could ever imagine. He just kept coming,” McDaniel said from his hospital bed in Montana.

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He said it wasn’t being tossed in the air that caused his injuries.

“I didn’t get bruises from him launching me in air,” he said. “It was the landing that became the problem.”

You can watch his full interview with Bozeman Health here or below:

Dr. Eric Lowe said McDaniel suffered multiple fractures in his body.

He broke his femur in four places and is recovering from surgery, People magazine reported.

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