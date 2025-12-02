Gotham Awards: Here is the list of winners

NEW YORK — “One Battle After Another” won Best Feature on Monday at the 35th Gotham Awards, while “It Was Just an Accident” earned three awards.

Sponsored by the Gotham Film & Media Institute, the Gotham Awards are an early barometer of recognition for independent films and series and their writers, directors, producers and actors.

“One Battle After Another” received a record six nominations. Paul Thomas Anderson wrote and directed the film, which is about a group of former revolutionaries whose archenemy reappears after 16 years. The film starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro.

Filmmaker Jafar Panahi‘s “It Was Just an Accident” won Best International Feature. Panahi also earned honors for Best Director and Original Screenplay.

Several tributes were also handed out. They included nods to “Frankenstein” (Guillermo del Toro, Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi), Noah Baumbach (“Jay Kelly”), Tessa Thompson (“Hedda”), Luca Guadagnino and Julia Roberts (“After the Hunt”), Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson (“Song Sung Blue”), Jeremy Allen White and Scott Cooper (“Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere”) and the ensemble of Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners.”

Here is the list of nominees. Winners appear in bold:

Best Feature

“One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros. Pictures) — Paul Thomas Anderson, Sara Murphy, Adam Somner, producers

“Bugonia” (Focus Features) — Ari Aster, Ed Guiney, Lars Knudsen, Jerry Kyoungboum Ko, Yorgos Lanthimos, Miky Lee, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone, producers.

“East of Wall” (Sony Pictures Classics) — Kate Beecroft, Shannon Moss, Melanie Ramsayer, Lila Yacoub, producers.

“Familiar Touch” (Music Box Films) — Alexandra Byer, Sarah Friedland, Matthew Thurm, producers

“Hamnet” (Focus Features) — Nicolas Gonda, Pippa Harris, Liza Marshall, Sam Mendes, Steven Spielberg, producers.

“If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” (A24) — Ronald Bronstein, Eli Bush, Richie Doyle, Conor Hannon, Sara Murphy, Josh Safdie, Ryan Zacarias, producers.

“Lurker” (Mubi) — Galen Core, Archie Madekwe, Marc Marrie, Charlie McDowell, Francesco Melzi d’Eril, Duncan Montgomery, Alex Orlovsky, Olmo Schnabel, Jack Selby, producers.

“Sorry, Baby” (A24) — Mark Ceryak, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, producers.

“The Testament of Ann Lee” (Searchlight Pictures) — Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, Joshua Horsfield, Gregory Jankilevitsch, Mark Lampert, Lillian LaSalle, Andrew Morrison, Viktória Petrányi, Klaudia Smieja-Rostworowska, producers.

“Train Dreams” (Netflix) — Michael Heimler, Will Janowitz, Marissa McMahon, Ashley Schlaifer, Teddy Schwarzman, producers.

Best International Feature

“It Was Just an Accident” (Neon) — Philippe Martin, Jafar Panahi, producers.

“No Other Choice” (Neon) — Park Chan-wook, Alexandre Gavras, Michèle Ray Gavras, Back Jisun, producers.

“Nouvelle Vague” (Netflix) — Laurent Pétin, Michèle Pétin, producers.

“Resurrection” (Janus Films) — Charles Gillibert, Yang Lele, Shan Zuolong, producers.

“Sound of Falling” (Mubi) — Lucas Schmidt, Maren Schmitt, producers.

Best Documentary Feature

“My Undesirable Friends: Part I – Last Air in Moscow” (self-distributed) — directed and produced by Julia Loktev

“2000 Meters to Andriivka” (PBS) — directed by Mstyslav Chernov; Raney Aronson-Rath, Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner, producers.

“BLKNWS: Terms & Conditions” (Rich Spirit) — directed by Kahlil Joseph; Onye Anyanwu, Kahlil Joseph, David Linde, Anikah McLaren, James Shani, Steven Soderbergh, producers.

“The Perfect Neighbor” (Netflix) — directed by Geeta Gandbhir; Sam Bisbee, Geeta Gandbhir, Nikon Kwantu, Alisa Payne, producers.

“Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk” (Kino Lorber) — directed by Sepideh Farsi; Javad Djavahery, Sepideh Farsi, producers.

Best Director

Jafar Panahi, “It Was Just an Accident” (Neon)

Mary Bronstein, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” (A24).

Kelly Reichardt, “The Mastermind” (Mubi).

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros. Pictures).

Oliver Laxe, “Sirât” (Neon).

Breakthrough Director

Akinola Davies Jr., “My Father’s Shadow” (Mubi).

Constance Tsang, “Blue Sun Palace” (Mubi).

Carson Lund, “Eephus” (Music Box Films).

Sarah Friedland, “Familiar Touch” (Music Box Films).

Harris Dickinson, “Urchin” (1-2 Special).

Best Original Screenplay

“It Was Just an Accident” (Neon) — written by Jafar Panahi.

“If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” (A24) — written by Mary Bronstein.

“The Secret Agent” (Neon) — written by Kleber Mendonça Filho.

“Sorry, Baby” (A24) — written by Eva Victor.

“Sound of Falling” (Mubi) — written by Louise Peter, Mascha Schilinski.

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Pillion” (A24) — written by Harry Lighton

“No Other Choice” (Neon) — written by Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Jahye Lee, Don McKellar.

“One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros. Pictures) — written by Paul Thomas Anderson.

“Preparation for the Next Life” (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios) — written by Martyna Majok.

“Train Dreams” (Netflix) — written by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar.

Outstanding Lead Performance

Sopé Dìrísù, “My Father’s Shadow” (Mubi).

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet” (Focus Features).

Lee Byung-hun, “No Other Choice” (Neon).

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” (A24).

Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon” (Sony Pictures Classics).

Jennifer Lawrence, “Die My Love” (Mubi).

Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent” (Neon).

Josh O’Connor, “The Mastermind” (Mubi).

Amanda Seyfried, “The Testament of Ann Lee” (Searchlight Pictures).

Tessa Thompson, “Hedda” (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios).

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners” (Warner Bros. Pictures).

Benicio Del Toro, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros. Pictures).

Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein” (Netflix)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value” (Neon)

Indya Moore, “Father Mother Sister Brother” (Mubi).

Adam Sandler, “Jay Kelly” (Netflix).

Andrew Scott, “Blue Moon” (Sony Pictures Classics).

Alexander Skarsgård, “Pillion” (A24)

Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value” (Neon).

Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros. Pictures).

Breakthrough Performer

Abou Sangaré, “Souleymane’s Story” (Kino Lorber)

A$AP Rocky, “Highest 2 Lowest” (A24).

Sebiye Behtiyar, “Preparation for the Next Life” (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios).

Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros. Pictures).

Tonatiuh, “Kiss of the Spider Woman” (Roadside Attractions/Lionsgate/LD Entertainment).

