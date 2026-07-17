Funeral plans set for Sen. Lindsey Graham

Nearly a week after the unexpected death of Sen. Lindsey Graham, his office has announced the preliminary funeral arrangements.

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Taylor Reidy, Graham’s communications director, posted on X that there will be a ceremony on July 28 in Washington, D.C., and then other events on July 29 in Columbia and Pickens County, South Carolina.

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More details will be released at a later time, Reidy said.

The life and legacy of the late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) will be celebrated on these dates and at these locations:



Tuesday, July 28th

Washington, D.C.



Wednesday, July 29th

Columbia, South Carolina

Pickens County, South Carolina



Additional details to… — Taylor Reidy (@taylor_reidy) July 17, 2026

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Graham has been remembered in the Senate since his passing, including his seat in the Senate Judiciary Committee dais draped in black and a vase of white roses during the confirmation hearing of Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Senator Lindsey Graham’s seat on the Senate Judiciary Committee’s dais during the confirmation hearing of Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. pic.twitter.com/m0AEd2wUXs — Corey Becker (@coreybecker) July 15, 2026

Graham’s sister, Darline Graham, was appointed to finish his term until January. A special election will be held to select a new Republican Senate primary nominee, replacing the incumbent who had been running for reelection, The Associated Press reported.

The primary is scheduled for Aug. 11.

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