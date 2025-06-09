78th Tony Awards: Highlights and complete list of winners

NEW YORK — From celebrating the 10th anniversary of “Hamilton” to turning the gifting tables on Oprah Winfrey, the 78th annual Tony Awards ceremony was full of must-see moments.

Past Tony winner Cynthia Erivo, and star of the movie version of Broadway’s “Wicked,” put a spell on the audience and stars alike, even interacting with Winfrey in the broadcast’s opening number.

After getting several suggestions for how to open the show, the star of the stage production of “The Color Purple” ran into Winfrey, who starred in the original film. Erivo asked Winfrey, “What do you do when everyone is telling you what you need to do?” Winfrey responded, “Forget about them, babe. The only thing you need to do is be yourself.” Erivo and Winfrey then shared the “holding space” gesture that was started between the Elphaba actress and her Glinda co-star, Ariana Grande, USA Today reported.

Erivo then sang her opening number, “Sometimes All You Need Is a Song,” encouraging Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit and Adam Lambert to belt out part of the lyrics, Entertainment Weekly reported.

She also flipped the script with Winfrey later in the broadcast. The former talk show host is known for giving audience members cars. Erivo came to Winfrey’s seat, telling her to look under it, where the media mogul pulled out a gift of candy and, of course, a car of her own, E! News shared.

Former lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls, Nicole Scherzinger, won best actress in a musical in a minimalist revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Sunset Blvd.”

During her acceptance speech, she said, “Growing up, I always felt like I didn’t belong. But you all have made me feel like I belong, and I have come home at last.

“So if there’s anyone out there who feels like they don’t belong, or your time hasn’t come, don’t give up,” Scherzinger added, according to The Associated Press. “Just keep on giving and giving because the world needs your love and your light now more than ever.”

Sara Bareilles and Erivo honored those performers, directors, producers and crewmembers who had died over the past year, singing “Tomorrow” from “Annie.” After the song was over, and a moment before going to commercial break, the camera caught Bareilles slightly breaking down in tears and Erivo comforting her.

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves reunited on the Tonys’ stage as presenters.

The “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” stars will be appearing onstage together in “Waiting for Godot.” It will be at the Hudson Theatre starting on Sept. 13 with the official opening on Sept. 28 and running through Jan. 4. It will be Reeves’ first time on Broadway and he will play Estragon, while Winter, who has been on Broadway twice, will be Vladimir.

The biggest reunion at the Tony Awards was the original Broadway cast of “Hamilton.” Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Jonathan Groff, Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan and Chris Jackson performed with the original ensemble a medley of the songs from the hit musical.

If you missed the broadcast, here is a list of winners, from the AP:

Musical: “Maybe Happy Ending”

Actress in a leading role in a musical: Nicole Scherzinger, “Sunset Blvd.”

Actor in a leading role in a musical: Darren Criss, “Maybe Happy Ending”

Musical revival: “Sunset Blvd.”

Actor in a leading role in a play: Cole Escola, “Oh, Mary!”

Direction of a musical: Michael Arden, “Maybe Happy Ending”

Direction of a play: Sam Pinkleton, “Oh, Mary!”

Play revival: “Eureka Day”

Play: “Purpose”

Actress in a featured role in a musical: Natalie Venetia Belcon, “Buena Vista Social Club”

Actress in a featured role in a play: Kara Young, “Purpose”

Actor in a featured role in a musical: Jak Malone, “Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical”

Actor in a featured role in a play: Francis Jue, “Yellow Face”

Actress in a leading role in a play: Sarah Snook, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Original score: “Maybe Happy Ending” (music: Will Aronson, lyrics: Will Aronson and Hue Park)

Costume design of a musical: Paul Tazewell, “Death Becomes Her”

Costume design of a play: Marg Horwell, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Choreography: Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, “Buena Vista Social Club”

Book of a musical: Will Aronson and Hue Park, “Maybe Happy Ending”

