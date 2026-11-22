CAIRO — A suspected Ukrainian drone strike hit a Russian warship Sunday at a naval base in Libya, officials said, the latest attack in the North African nation linked to the Russia-Ukraine war.

The strike at the Benghazi Naval Base in eastern Libya severely damaged the Merkury, a Russian navy corvette, and ignited a fire at the facility, two Libyan military officials said.

They said that several Ukrainian sea drones were launched at the ship from a base run by Ukrainian forces in western Libya, according to an initial investigation into the attack. At least four drones were intercepted and destroyed, while two hit the warship, they said.

The officials, affiliated with the self-styled Libyan National Army, which controls eastern and southern Libya, spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't allowed to talk with reporters.

Libya has been divided since a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed, in 2011. A U.N.-supported government is based in Tripoli and a rival administration is located in the east. The oil-rich nation remains a focal point for a long-running rivalry between Russia and the West.

The eastern Libya-based government said in a statement that the strike Sunday caused an explosion and fire at the base, which was later extinguished.

The Almasar satellite television channel aired footage showing a vessel erupting into flames. It said the Libyan navy rescued the crew of the Maltese-flagged ship. A corvette warship is smaller than a frigate or destroyer and is built to patrol coastal waters and escort other ships.

The vessel had docked at the Libyan base for refueling and supplies as part of a cooperation agreement between Russia and the eastern-based government in Libya, the statement said, without providing details on the vessel or its cargo.

A joint investigation was launched with Russia to “uncover the circumstances of the attack, its source, and the party behind it,” the statement said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. There was no immediate comment from either Russia or Ukraine.

A European official said the reports of an explosion at Benghazi Port involving a Russian vessel appeared to be credible. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record, said the vessel has been identified as a Russian corvette, adding they had no assessment of cause at this time.

On Sunday evening, local media said that another sea drone hit a Maltese-flagged commercial vessel off the port of Benghazi in a separate attack. No further details were given. Almasar said that naval and air forces destroyed at least 12 other sea drones off the Mediterranean city.

The western Libya government expressed concerns about “dragging Libyan ports and civilian facilities into external conflicts,” in an apparent reference to the war in Ukraine.

“The government reaffirms its categorical rejection of turning Libya into an arena for international conflicts or a theater for external powers to settle scores,” it said in a statement.

In March, Ukrainian forces operating in western Libya under a covert deal struck a Russian tanker in the Mediterranean in a suspected sea drone attack near Maltese waters, Libyan officials said at the time.

The Ukrainian forces, most of them drone experts, operated mainly at an air base in the coastal city of Misrata, but also at other military facilities in the capital, Tripoli, and the coastal town of Zawiya, the officials told The Associated Press.

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Associated Press writer Emma Burrows in London contributed to this report.

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