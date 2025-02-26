Severe weather has brought wildcat roofers out of the wood work. Here’s how to protect your pocket

It is a little early in the season for stories on what I like to call wildcat roofers, but with the severe storms we had last weekend it’s time to be reminded…

Here are some things you should know before getting a new roof – especially if you have damage to your roof, or if you have been ‘diagnosed’ with hail damage by a door to door roofer.

1 - Just because a company found your ‘problem’ doesn’t give them any kind of squatters rights to fix your roof.

2 – Your insurance company is not going to turn their back on you once you put in for a claim. That is a gimmick wildcatter’s will tell you to make you not use your best judgment and pressure you into a bad deal.

3 - Never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever go with a company whose estimate is “let me know what the insurance company will pay and we’ll go from there”

4 - Re-read number 3 again. Scam scam scam…

5 - Do your due diligence. Go with a professional, LOCAL roofing company.

A quality roofing company will never include a high-pressure sales job. Find a local company with referrals and choose one that has been in business for a long time (in fact, get referrals from 5 years ago).

A good roofer will not expect you to pay dime one until the job is completed and you are satisfied.

A good roofing company will do a free roof analysis with no obligation and no charge on your roof.

A legitimate roofing contractor will be happy to be present when your insurance claims adjuster is there to help with the process.

Remember - you have time. Unless you have a gaping hole in your roof or visible running water from your roof inside your house you have plenty of time to make an informed decision. ‘Hail damage’ alone is not an emergency.

Talk to your neighbors and see if they have damage to their roofs.

When a scam roofer like this gets one house in a neighborhood with hail damage, they can pretty well bank on all the houses in the neighborhood having the same problem - so they swarm over a neighborhood.

When a scam roofer starts his presentation with “We are currently doing some roof work in your neighborhood…” ask them where and for whom. Then go over and look and speak with your neighbors. This is a common pick-up line. Don’t fall for it.

Tell the scam roofer that you need a written estimate (without telling him any of the insurance numbers - none of his business) detailing the cost and the services. Tell him you will need proof that he has insurance and workman’s comp (real proof, not photocopied documents).

You also want to know:

- What kind of shingles do they use…

- What is the warranty on those shingles…

- What is their procedure for re-placing the roof (the old roof HAS to come off first)…

- Do they offer free gutters - some roofers will as an enticement which is nice…

- What are their workmanship guarantees…

Acquire all that information then tell them ‘Thank-you’ you will be making a decision in the near future and you will give them a call if you need anything else.

While storm damage is a valid reason to have your roof inspected, you have up to a year from the date of the storm to file an insurance claim. So do your homework and find a quality roofer.

Remember - if it sounds too good to be true…