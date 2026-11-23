WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump condemned California Gov. Gavin Newsom's decision to commute hundreds of death sentences in the state, using a Justice Department visit to sharply chastise an outspoken Democratic critic who is considering his own bid for the White House.

The speech offered the president a platform to showcase what he said was his administration's success in combating violent crime, a favored Trump topic he has repeatedly invoked to rally his Republican base. But the address, Trump's second at the department in less than two years, veered openly into partisan politics as the president lambasted both a governor with whom he has openly feuded and a Democratic Party he depicted as soft-on-crime and part of a "radical left."

“For years now, we have watched the radical left commit one betrayal of justice and safety after another,” Trump said in a speech that was also interspersed with first-person accounts from relatives of victims of crimes affected by Newsom's clemency who criticized the commutations.

Newsom has said the announcement this month to commute the sentences of more than 500 inmates to punishments of life in prison without parole was among the most difficult choices of his career because it will surface painful memories for crime victims’ families. The state’s Supreme Court would be required to approve the majority of those commutations.

“I won’t take lectures on accountability from a president who has used the pardon power to help wealthy friends and business associates avoid accountability while victims are left fighting to recover what was stolen from them. Justice should be about the people we serve, not the political interests of the people in power,” Newsom said in a statement about Trump's speech.

Asked at an event Monday why he didn't take the death penalty reveal to the ballot, Newsom said he had the “constitutional right” to do what he did. He added: “I may be the first to have received the kind of response from the sitting president of the United States at the Department of Justice with the FBI director — talk about weaponization.”

The speech marked the latest tussle between Trump and Newsom.

In June, Newsom accused the Justice Department of launching a politically motivated investigation into him and his wife, which his office said was focused on "increasingly personal matters involving the governor's family and professional network." He has denied any wrongdoing. The president has repeatedly gone after the heavily Democratic California during his second term and the state has pushed back by suing the federal government dozens of times.

Trump's speech followed sweeping Democratic gains in Congress

The president's address unfolded against the backdrop of sweeping Republican losses in this month's midterm elections, which gave Democrats control of the House and Senate. The development tees up possible congressional inquiries into everything from the mass firings of federal agents and prosecutors by the Trump administration Justice Department to a series of politically charged investigations into Trump adversaries that have been rejected by grand juries and judges alike.

Trump was introduced by Attorney General Todd Blanche, his former personal defense lawyer who has been unapologetic in his view that the Justice Department as an executive branch agency is an extension of the White House and that the president is free to exert his will over the institution. He said Monday that the Justice Department in the Trump administration was seeking the death penalty whenever appropriate.

“I want to take just a moment and tell every law enforcement member watching or here in this room that we have your back, that President Trump has your back, and he will always have your back,” Blanche said.

Trump has long sought to position himself as a tough-on-crime president who staunchly backs law enforcement. He has taken credit for dropping violent crime rates that experts say have been declining since 2022.

"Our opponents seek an America that empowers the most violent and dangerous elements and celebrates deviancy and enables dysfunction and demands empathy for serial killers and criminals, while hardworking citizens are treated with hatred and scorn and contempt,” Trump said Monday. “In the Trump administration, we believe in the exact opposite.”

As with last year's speech, Monday's remarks were delivered inside the ceremonial Great Hall of the Justice Department headquarters, a building whose exterior in the last year was decorated with a massive banner of Trump's face in a physical demonstration of the president's sway over the agency.

Trump's March 2025 address was meant to rally support for his administration's policies on violent crime, drugs and illegal immigration but became a forum for a litany of complaints about the criminal cases Trump faced during Democratic President Joe Biden's administration — when prosecutors charged him with hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and with conspiring to overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden — and to vow retribution for what he described as the "lies and abuses that have occurred within these walls."

He pledged at the time to expose the “egregious crimes and severe misconduct” of his foes. The Justice Department since then has accelerated efforts to investigate the president's enemies but has encountered multiple setbacks, with cases either thrown out by judges or spurned by grand juries that have refused to issue indictments.

___ Associated Press writers Jonathan J. Cooper and Aamer Madhani contributed to this report.

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