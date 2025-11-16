House to vote this week on releasing Epstein files, but chances remain slim

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The House of Representatives is expected to vote this week on a bill that would require the release of the Epstein files, a move led in part by Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie.

Massie told ABC’s This Week that he believes a strong House vote could pressure the Senate to act. “Our own speaker tried to push this bill by unanimous consent last week within 15 minutes of me getting the 218th vote because he was trying to save people from a vote,” Massie said.

“If he’s ready to pass it by unanimous consent, then the Senate leader should be as well. Just bring it up. But the pressure’s going to be there if we get a big vote in the House.”

Even if the measure clears the House, the files would still need to be approved for release by the Senate and signed by President Trump. At this point, neither outcome is considered likely.