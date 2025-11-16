Politics

House to vote this week on releasing Epstein files, but chances remain slim

By WSB Radio News Staff
Capitol building
FILE PHOTO (Photo by Tom Brenner/Getty Images) (Tom Brenner/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The House of Representatives is expected to vote this week on a bill that would require the release of the Epstein files, a move led in part by Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie.

Massie told ABC’s This Week that he believes a strong House vote could pressure the Senate to act. “Our own speaker tried to push this bill by unanimous consent last week within 15 minutes of me getting the 218th vote because he was trying to save people from a vote,” Massie said.

“If he’s ready to pass it by unanimous consent, then the Senate leader should be as well. Just bring it up. But the pressure’s going to be there if we get a big vote in the House.”

Even if the measure clears the House, the files would still need to be approved for release by the Senate and signed by President Trump. At this point, neither outcome is considered likely.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!