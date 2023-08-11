Women's World Cup: Sweden stuns Japan 2-1 to advance to semifinals

There will be a first-time champion at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Japan, the only remaining previous World Cup winner, was stunned by Sweden on Friday, losing 2-1. The 2011 World Cup champions are headed home, while Sweden advances to the semifinals.

Amanda Ilestedt of Sweden opened scoring in the 32nd minute, with the ball finding the net thanks to gritty set piece.

STUNNING SWEDISH SET PIECES 🇸🇪

Sweden's game plan changed in the second half, especially after they opened play with a goal from Filippa Angeldal, giving them a 2-0 advantage. They kept the pressure on in the first half, but with a 2-goal lead, they spent the second half defending that lead.

It's an ideal start to the second half 👏



Filippa Angeldal doubles Sweden's advantage from the spot 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/5b7tlQqqGv — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 11, 2023

There was some late drama when Japan finally broke through with just three minutes left in regulation, with Honoka Hayashi scoring a goal after several shots had found the bar — including a penalty kick from Riko Ueki.

GAME ON 🍿



Japan pulls one back thanks to Honoka Hayashi 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/I3DoawESl8 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 11, 2023

Things could have gotten interesting if Japan had managed to tie it in the final few minutes, but time ran out without an equalizer and Sweden celebrated on the pitch.

LOOK AT WHAT IT MEANS TO SWEDEN 🇸🇪

Japan had looked practically unbeatable leading up to their match with Sweden. They'd won each of their four previous World Cup matches by at least two goals. They beat Spain, a major contender, 4-0 in the group stage. They'd scored 14 total goals against their opponents, while all their opponents combined could only score one goal against them.

So how did Sweden prevail over such a powerhouse? They put pressure on Japan, and they were relentless. Japan didn't get its first shot off until the 25th minute, with Sweden smothering all their attacks.

"We were talking about being close to them and keeping on pressure," said forward Sofia Jakobsson after the match, via the New York Times. "If we couldn't win the first ball, going in for the second, and I think that worked really well in the first until we scored the second goal. Japan was growing and they put pressure on us, but I'm super proud of how the team played."

Sweden will now face Spain, which beat the Netherlands 2-1 on Friday, in the semifinals.