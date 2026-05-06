Texas man federally charged in Secret Service-involved shooting near National Mall

(WASHINGTON) -- A 45-year-old Texas man has been charged in connection with a shooting near the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., in which a teenage bystander was hit by gunfire, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Michael Marx faces three charges in connection with Monday's shooting -- felony assault of federal officers with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and unlawful possession of a firearm, the D.C. U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The complaint includes new images from CCTV showing the frantic scene during the shooting, which occurred at a busy intersection where multiple civilians were crossing the street Monday afternoon.

After a plainclothes Secret Service agent observed Marx in possession of a firearm, several uniformed Secret Service officers responded and located the suspect at 15th Street and Independence Avenue SW, at the time Vice President JD Vance's motorcade was departing the White House, according to the complaint.

Officers gave "verbal commands" to the suspect, who began to run, according to the complaint. As officers chased him, the suspect pulled a firearm from his waistband while running and began firing toward one of them once he reached the sidewalk, according to the complaint. A bystander behind the officer was struck in the leg, it said.

Officers returned fire, striking Marx in his hand, left arm and upper abdomen and collapsed at the intersection, according to the complaint.

Investigators recovered a handgun loaded with 9mm ammunition from the area where Marx fell, according to federal prosecutors. He does not hold a license to carry a handgun in Washington, they said.

As U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro first told ABC News on Tuesday, Marx allegedly made statements to officers, including "F--- the White House" and "Kill me, kill me, kill me," while being transported in an ambulance to a hospital.

"We will prove this defendant carried an illegal firearm into the heart of Washington, D.C., opened fire at Secret Service officers near a crowded intersection, and shot an innocent bystander who was simply crossing the street with his family," Pirro said in a statement Wednesday. "My office will pursue the most serious charges available against anyone who brings gun violence to our streets, particularly when that violence unfolds steps from the seat of our government and the path of the Vice President of the United States."

Court records do not list any attorney information for Marx at this time.

The teen injured in the shooting has since been released from the hospital, Pirro told ABC News.

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