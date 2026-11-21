Scattered rain continued to exacerbate the impacts of historic flooding across central Florida on Saturday, even as officials in Northern California braced for an unprecedented deluge during high tides heading into the heavy Thanksgiving travel week.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie warned that an “extremely serious” situation was about to hit the city, based on National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and National Weather Service forecasts, and urged people to consider not traveling for the holiday.

“We are expecting tides that the National Weather Service told us they have never seen before in recorded history here in San Francisco,” Lurie said via the social platform X. “Take this weekend to get yourself ready, please stock up on supplies, get your shopping done, and know that the city will be out all weekend doing everything possible to protect our residents and our small businesses.”

Storm systems impacting Florida and California are an offshoot of El Niño, the natural warming of the Pacific near the equator that warps weather patterns worldwide. Florida typically experiences its dry season from October to May, for example.

The expected deluge in California coincides with the highest tides of the year, called king tides. Forecasters said up to 2 feet (0.6 meters) of flooding would be likely in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways through 6 a.m. Monday, and through 4 p.m. Thursday along other areas of the Pacific coast.

Forecasters also warned of dangers Saturday along Florida's Atlantic coast. The weather service issued marine warnings to boaters tied to thunderstorms capable of creating destabilizing waterspouts, and advised beachgoers to beware of rough surf and dangerous rip currents.

NWS meteorologist Melissa Watson in Melbourne said that while the heaviest rains have passed, water levels were expected to continue to rise along the St. Johns River, Florida’s longest, because of continued lighter showers. Near the city of Cocoa, the river rose above a 1953 record Thursday.

“Regardless of any additional rainfall, we are expecting these river floods to continue for an extended period of time,” Watson said.

Heavy rain earlier this week submerged large swaths of Florida's Atlantic coast, trapping people in floodwaters in the northeastern part of the state.

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Associated Press journalist Donna Warder contributed.

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