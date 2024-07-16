NEW DETAILS: Photos show cell phone, transmitter found next to Trump shooter’s body

BUTLER, Penn. — New photos show a cell phone transmitter next to the man who the FBI says shot former President Trump, according to our sister station WPXI.

WPXI has obtained exclusive photos showing the cell phone and transmitter device found next to Thomas Crooks moments after a Secret Service sniper shot and killed him.

Authorities found explosive devices in Crooks’ car.

We are now learning more about the timeline of events that led up to the shooting, which wounded Trump.

Police confirmed that Crooks was spotted hanging around the American Glass research complex more than an hour before the attempted assassination.

Local police had taken pictures of Crooks at least 26 minutes before shots were fired. WPXI learned that Crooks was not on the stage when Trump started speaking and he was on the roof with an AR-15-style rifle for less than seven minutes before he was confronted by a Butler Township police officer.

New details uncovered by WPXI also contradict comments from the U.S. Secret Service Director.

According to law enforcement sources in multiple counties in western Pennsylvania, there were two sniper teams set up near the building where Crooks fired from Saturday evening.

However, in direct contrast to comments made by Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle, there were no local police in the same building where Crooks made it on the roof.