Brewers closer Devin Williams expected to miss 3 months with stress fractures in back, per report

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
The Milwaukee Brewers will be without their closer for half the season.

All-Star reliever Devin Williams has been diagnosed with two stress fractures in his back and is expected to miss roughly three months, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

This article will be updated with more information.

