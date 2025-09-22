21-year-old man missing in the Great Smoky Mountains: NPS

Ryan Lakes was last seen in the Tennessee capital on Thursday, with park officials locating his vehicle on Saturday, the NPS said in a press release on Sunday.
Park officials are scanning the Big Creek area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in their search for Lakes, officials said. According to the NPS website, the Big Creek area is a "dense forest" and a "secluded area on the northeast edge of the park near the North Carolina-Tennessee border."
Officials asked that anyone who has seen Lakes or has any information on his whereabouts contact the NPS Tip Line at 888-653-0009 or submit a tip on their website.
