Movies and TV shows casting this week in Atlanta

Stacker compiled a list of projects casting right now in Atlanta and which roles they're looking to fill, using listings from Casting Networks. Read on to see what is filming in your area and could be your breakout role.

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Dating Show Reality Tv- - Generational Wealth

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

-- Looking for Real People Who are Wealthy or Come from Generational Wealth (1000.00)

- Casting: Atlanta

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

New Africa // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Casting Real People -New Dating Reality Series

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

-- Looking for Real Singles- New Dating Show See Flyer Attached Reality Show ($1000)

- Casting: Atlanta

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Win $10,000 - "Scrambled up *Now 18+*

- Project type: game show

- Roles:

-- Contestants Ages 18-57 (pay not available)

-- Contestants Ages 58–75 (pay not available)

- Casting: Atlanta

- Learn more about the game show here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Real Singles for Reality Dating Show- Debt 175k+

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

-- Looking for Real Single People Who are in Chronic Debt 150+ Who Do Not Reveal It When First Dating (1000.00)

- Casting: Atlanta

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

PeopleImages // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

"Partners" Rom-com Film Scene Demo 2026

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

-- Sarah (pay not available)

-- Alyssa (pay not available)

-- Abigail (pay not available)

- Casting: Atlanta

- Learn more about the short film here