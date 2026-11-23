As history tells, the 1940s were a decade that shaped American life. The country faced World War II, ration books, factory work, radio news, and families waiting for letters from loved ones who were overseas. By the end of the decade, the war was completely over, and people were starting fresh, and the first signs of the baby boom were starting to appear.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 40s in Georgia using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

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#30. Harold

Harold is a name of German origin meaning "army ruler".

Georgia

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 2,603

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 78 (#969 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 82,157 (#28 most common name)

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#29. Tommy

Tommy is a name of English origin meaning "twin".

Georgia

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 2,627

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 138 (#646 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 36,859 (#77 most common name)

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#28. Charlie

Charlie is a name of English origin meaning "free man".

Georgia

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 2,962

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 656 (#186 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 17,906 (#125 most common name)

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#27. Roy

Roy is a name of French origin meaning "royalty".

Georgia

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 2,985

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 157 (#583 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 65,628 (#43 most common name)

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#26. Joe

Joe is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Jehovah increases".

Georgia

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 3,042

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 87 (#912 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 71,891 (#40 most common name)

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#25. Eddie

Eddie is a name of English origin meaning "wealth".

Georgia

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 3,060

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 141 (#634 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 34,601 (#85 most common name)

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#24. Kenneth

Kenneth is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "handsome".

Georgia

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 3,311

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 650 (#190 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 198,551 (#16 most common name)

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#23. Edward

Edward is a name of English origin meaning "prosperous".

Georgia

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 3,378

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 570 (#223 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 174,798 (#18 most common name)

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#22. Walter

Walter is a name of German origin meaning "commander of the army".

Georgia

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 3,510

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 430 (#283 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 83,712 (#27 most common name)

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#21. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Georgia

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 3,578

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,304 (#12 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 336,564 (#9 most common name)

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#20. Billy

Billy is a name of English origin meaning "resolute protection".

Georgia

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 3,643

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 94 (#870 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 67,656 (#42 most common name)

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#19. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".

Georgia

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 4,120

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,097 (#16 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 72,456 (#37 most common name)

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#18. Ronald

Ronald is a name of English origin meaning "counsel rule".

Georgia

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 4,192

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 193 (#504 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 282,478 (#10 most common name)

yifanjrb // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#17. Donald

Donald is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "world ruler".

Georgia

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 4,311

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 208 (#479 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 247,829 (#12 most common name)

BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#16. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

Georgia

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 4,549

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,523 (#34 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 230,277 (#13 most common name)

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#15. Bobby

Bobby is a name of German origin meaning "bright fame".

Georgia

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 5,015

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 127 (#683 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 58,686 (#48 most common name)

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#14. Johnny

Johnny is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is gracious".

Georgia

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 5,192

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 323 (#346 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 56,987 (#50 most common name)

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#13. Jimmy

Jimmy is a name of English origin meaning "supplanter".

Georgia

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 5,291

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 167 (#552 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 63,368 (#46 most common name)

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#12. Richard

Richard is a name of German origin meaning "dominant ruler".

Georgia

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 5,601

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 641 (#191 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 477,472 (#5 most common name)

Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#11. George

George is a name of Greek origin meaning "farmer".

Georgia

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 6,296

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 867 (#145 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 209,005 (#15 most common name)

Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#10. Jerry

Jerry is a name of English origin meaning "exalted of the Lord".

Georgia

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 6,580

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 149 (#608 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 167,224 (#19 most common name)

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#9. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".

Georgia

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 7,161

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,318 (#40 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 350,771 (#8 most common name)

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#8. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

Georgia

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 7,189

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,916 (#21 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 426,365 (#6 most common name)

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#7. Larry

Larry is a name of Latin origin meaning "from the place of the laurel leaves".

Georgia

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 8,364

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 171 (#541 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 255,899 (#11 most common name)

Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#6. Willie

Willie is a name of English origin meaning "resolute".

Georgia

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 11,547

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 166 (#555 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 72,153 (#38 most common name)

noBorders - Brayden Howie // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#5. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".

Georgia

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 12,612

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,505 (#35 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 361,760 (#7 most common name)

morrowlight // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#4. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

Georgia

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 15,519

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,727 (#7 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 711,600 (#3 most common name)

Capable97 // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#3. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning "fame" or "bright".

Georgia

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 15,759

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,870 (#60 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 758,115 (#2 most common name)

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#2. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Georgia

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 16,302

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5,881 (#2 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 556,469 (#4 most common name)

Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#1. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Georgia

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 27,500

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 4,787 (#5 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 795,767 (#1 most common name)