Wrong-way driver charged after crashing into Gwinnett County patrol vehicle

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A woman faces multiple charges after police say she drove the wrong way on Interstate 85 and crashed into a patrol vehicle earlier this month in metro Atlanta.

Gwinnett County Police say they received multiple 911 calls on July 4 reporting a vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-85.

Police say the first 911 call came in near Sugarloaf Parkway, and the vehicle continued in the wrong direction for several miles.

Police say Sgt. T. Stevers located the vehicle and activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the driver. Instead, investigators say the vehicle struck the passenger side of his patrol vehicle while driving around him.

“With the wrong-way driver continuing to pose an immediate threat to everyone on the interstate, Sgt. Stevers quickly turned around, caught up to the vehicle, and performed a PIT maneuver to stop it,” Gwinnett County police said. “Even after the maneuver, the driver continued attempting to move the vehicle, requiring Sgt. Stevers to make contact with it a second time before it was safely disabled.”

Police identified the driver as 27-year-old Mahrukh Zubair. Investigators say she consented to a state-administered breath test, which showed her blood alcohol concentration was nearly twice the legal limit.

Zubair is charged with felony interference with government property, driving under the influence, reckless driving, hit and run, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, and failure to signal a lane change or turn.