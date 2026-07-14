Woodstock bans e-bikes on city sidewalks

WOODSTOCK, GA — Electronic bikes are no longer allowed on sidewalks in the City of Woodstock after the City Council approved a new ordinance.

The ordinance also creates a “no ride zone” along Main Street through downtown Woodstock, where e-bikes, bicycles, skateboards and rollerblades are prohibited.

City leaders said the changes come in response to dozens of complaints from residents.

Mayor Michael Caldwell urged parents to help keep children safe.

“Please stop buying your kids motorcycles without engines, it is wildly dangerous to let your twelve year old ride the equivalent of an electronic motorcycle out on main street.”

Caldwell also said parents need to take responsibility.

“It is not our police officers job to parent the children in this city, so we need to make sure that this is a community effort.”

Under the new ordinance, first-time offenders could face fines of up to $100.

The ban took effect immediately.