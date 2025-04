DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman and a toddler were injured after a train collided with a car in DeKalb County on Tuesday evening.

DeKalb County police say the crash happened near the 1100 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road around 8 p.m.

The two victims were rushed to the hospital. The identity of the victims and current extent of their injuries are unknown.

DeKalb County police are investigating the crash.