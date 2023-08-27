Woman shot and killed while sitting in her car, family says

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A homicide investigation is underway in the parking lot of a Fulton County Mexican restaurant.

College Park police said they are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Mexican restaurant on Old National Highway.

When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot.

Mercedes Mahone said her mother, Racquel Mahone, was sleeping in her car, waiting for her son, when she was shot and killed.

“My mom is just so sweet; she cares about everyone around her. She loved her kids so much she would do anything for us,” Mercedes Mahone said. “My mom was not supposed to go. My mom is supposed to still be here,”

Mercedes Mahone said her brother, who was with Racquel Mahone at the time of the incident, was shot in the arm. She added that he was taken to the hospital.

According to the family, the victims were shot by a security guard who worked at the restaurant.

Police have yet to confirm who shot the two victims and their identities.

