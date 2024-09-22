Woman killed inside gun shop as families left fall festival in Newnan

NEWNAN, Ga. — A judge denied bond Saturday for a man accused of killing a woman inside a Newnan gun shop.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation charged Brannon Owens, 38, with murder and aggravated assault.

Agents accuse Owens of shooting Olivia Robinson, 28, inside Oz Cutlery, also known as Oz Tactical, before 9:30 p.m. Friday.

“She always lightened up a room and had the best sense of humor,” Michael Chavez said.

Chavez said he grew up in Newnan with Robinson.

He said she was a Kennesaw State University graduate who helped run her family’s business.

“She was a great businesswoman that worked very hard, very independent and just a joy to be around,” Chavez said.

Workers next door to the gun store said Owens ran the shop and knew Robinson.

They heard the gunfire and called for help.

Ron and Sandra Camp live nearby. They said that the homicide happened just as the city’s Art Walk was wrapping up in the square.

“It was just as people would have been beginning to go out to their cars,” Sandra Camp said.

“We were shocked there was a shooting on the square or anything like this would happen on the square,” Ron Camp said.

The Federal Firearms License for Oz Cutlery in Newnan is listed as expired, and it does not list Owens as the owner.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives did not respond to requests to confirm compliance Saturday.



