Woman found with stab wounds after Stone Mountain crash

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA — DeKalb County police are investigating after a woman involved in a two-vehicle crash in Stone Mountain was found with stab wounds.

Officers responded to the 5000 block of Memorial Drive, where they discovered one of the drivers had suffered crash-related injuries as well as multiple stab wounds.

The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Her identity was not released.

Investigators are now working to determine when and where she was stabbed and whether the stabbing was connected to the crash.

Memorial Drive was closed during the investigation and cleanup but reopened about an hour later.

This is an active investigation.