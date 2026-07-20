Weeklong closure begins on busy Forsyth County road

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — Drivers in south Forsyth County should plan ahead this week for a major road closure on McGinnis Ferry Road.

Starting July 20, part of McGinnis Ferry Road will be fully closed 24 hours a day as crews install a 72-inch storm drain line as part of the county’s McGinnis Ferry Road widening project.

The closure stretches between the intersection of McGinnis Ferry Road, Brookwood Road and Jones Bridge Road and the intersection of McGinnis Ferry Road and Sargent Road.

Local traffic will be permitted on McGinnis Ferry Road up to the intersection of Seven Oaks Boulevard and Brassfield Drive.

Detour signs have been installed to help drivers get around the closure.

Weather permitting, the work and road closure are expected to continue through Sunday.