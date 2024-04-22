Water main break shuts down part of Chamblee Dunwoody Road

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Part of a main road in Dunwoody is shut down because of a large water main break.

Dunwoody police reported the break along Chamblee Dunwoody Road on Monday morning. The road is currently shut down between St. Andrews Circle and Dunwoody Walk.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene where you could see water in the roadway.

Police did not say how long the road will be closed.

WSB has reached out to DeKalb Watershed and Public Works for more information on the break.

This is a developing story. Stay with 95.5 WSB Radio for the latest updates.