Water main break closes a busy road in Roswell

ROSWELL, GA — Roswell crews are assisting with a major water main break that has closed a busy road in the area.

Roswell officials say Steeplechase Drive is closed between Holcomb Bridge Road and Sassafras Road. Officials are urging motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

“Water service has been interrupted for approximately 100 homes along the west end of Steeplechase Drive and portions of Sassafras Road. Repairs are expected to take approximately 10 hours, followed by significant roadway repairs,” Roswell city officials said.

Crews from the City of Roswell’s Fire Department, Police Department, Environmental/Public Works, along with Fulton County Water Services and Transportation teams, responded to the scene.

Officials say there is no boil water advisory at this time. However, if one becomes necessary, Fulton County Water Services will issue that guidance, and the City of Roswell will share updates as they become available.

Roswell officials said, “we appreciate your patience as crews work to safely restore water service and reopen the roadway.”