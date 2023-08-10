WATCH: Bodycam shows alleged porch pirate being pulled from storm drain after running from deputies

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Newly released video shows investigators pulling a man from a Fayette County storm drain.

Deputies say he is an accused porch pirate, who tried to get away underground.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Lavern Vereen, 31, of DeKalb County, was wanted for stealing packages.

Investigators say he ran into a Fayette County neighborhood after a minor traffic accident and tried to get away by ducking into a storm drain.

Deputies deployed pepper spray into the drain, but that didn’t convince the suspect to surrender.

A Fayette County K-9 named Axe was then sent down the hole -- first on a long line and then untethered -- all the way into the drain.

Vereen finally decided to surrender and was pulled out of the drainpipe with Axe nipping at his heels.

Medics checked Vereen for dog bites and exposure to pepper spray, and then deputies booked him into the Fayette County Jail.

Records show Vereen faces a dozen charges including theft and obstructing an officer.

