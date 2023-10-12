Wanted man arrested after suspicious behavior behind businesses, Johns Creek police say

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man wanted out of Cherokee County was recently arrested after Johns Creek police say he exhibited suspicious behavior behind local businesses.

An officer reportedly saw a suspicious U-Haul box truck near Abbots Bridge Road and Jones Bridge Road driving behind businesses.

The officer then stopped the car, and spoke with the driver, identified as Charles Evens, who said he was collecting scrap metal behind different local businesses.

After they looked inside the U-Haul, officers found different metal items, including metal paneling, a baker’s rack, a condenser and a drill.

Bodycam footage showed Evens telling officers he had been doing this for eight years with no issues.

Despite Evens saying that, a background check showed he was wanted in Cherokee County for larceny, theft by conversion.

Evens was arrested and charged with loitering and prowling

Police said they encourage residents who see any suspicious behavior to report it quickly to 911.

