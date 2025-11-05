Local

Voters in Stockbridge elect youngest mayor in city history

By WSB Radio News Staff
North Georgia mayoral race winners Stockbridge - Jayden Williams
By WSB Radio News Staff

STOCKBRIDGE, GA — The new mayor of Stockbridge has politics, and youth, in his blood.

The grandson of a former Henry County commissioner, Jayden Williams, is the mayor-elect of Stockbridge at 22 years old.

He began his interest in politics early, joining the city youth council as a sophomore in high school. He’s excited about the election.

“I’m super excited. I’m glad they took a chance on the next generation of leaders,” Williams said.

He plans to get the lay of the land over the next two months.

“I want to meet with my council and the staff, and of course with our city manager to see how we can build a better Stockbridge,” Williams said.

He takes office January 1, 2026.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!