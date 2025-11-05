Voters in Stockbridge elect youngest mayor in city history

STOCKBRIDGE, GA — The new mayor of Stockbridge has politics, and youth, in his blood.

The grandson of a former Henry County commissioner, Jayden Williams, is the mayor-elect of Stockbridge at 22 years old.

He began his interest in politics early, joining the city youth council as a sophomore in high school. He’s excited about the election.

“I’m super excited. I’m glad they took a chance on the next generation of leaders,” Williams said.

He plans to get the lay of the land over the next two months.

“I want to meet with my council and the staff, and of course with our city manager to see how we can build a better Stockbridge,” Williams said.

He takes office January 1, 2026.