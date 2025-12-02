Voters head back to the polls for runoff elections across Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Voters in Fulton County are returning to the polls for runoff elections, with several key municipal races on the ballot.

Mayor’s races are being decided in Roswell, East Point, and Sandy Springs. In Sandy Springs, voters will also choose a winner in the City Council District 4 race. In Atlanta, runoffs include City Council districts 7 and 11, along with three seats on the Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education.

In South Fulton, voters will settle the race for mayor, along with City Council seats in districts 2 and 4. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In the mayor’s race in South Fulton, former City Councilman Dr. Mark Baker says the election represents a pivotal moment for the city. “This is a very important election in our city. It’s going to determine whether we go left or right or straight,” he said.

Baker finished the November election with 19 percent of the vote and says he’s ready to move forward. “When I was on council I passed the first reparations law in the state, first to abolish Columbus Day, and pass the Crown Act,” he said.

His opponent, two-time incumbent City Councilwoman Carmilitha Gumbs, says she believes her experience matters.

“Within this election we were almost able to gain 40% of the vote, so we wanted to make sure that we touched all of those individuals that came out the first time,” she said.

Election officials encourage voters to check the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page to confirm their polling location before heading out to vote.