Vote expected on future of Stone Mountain Park Police

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA — The future of Stone Mountain Park Police could be decided Monday as the Stone Mountain Memorial Association considers whether to disband the department.

The association is expected to vote on a proposal that would eliminate the park police department and potentially replace it with security.

The Georgia Fraternal Order of Police is speaking out against the possible change, saying keeping law enforcement officers on site is important for protecting visitors.

“It is a soft target for terrorism, which we are in that environment at this time,” Georgia Fraternal Order of Police spokesman Steve Gaynor said. “We believe that the public and the visitors coming from out of state need to have that protection with Stone Mountain Police Department being on site.”

The proposal remains under consideration, and no final decision has been made.

The vote is expected Monday.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSB Radio for updates.