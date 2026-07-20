Video shows suspect’s car land on patrol vehicle during pursuit in metro Atlanta

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — “You can’t park your car there,” is the message the Sandy Springs Police Department is sharing after video showed a suspect’s vehicle crash onto a patrol vehicle during a pursuit.

On July 17, the Sandy Springs Police Department Street Crimes Unit assisted the HSI Atlanta Field Office in locating Jorge Luis Delgado-Bermudez.

Police say Delgado-Bermudez was wanted on drug charges, including methamphetamine and cocaine offenses in Fulton County. Investigators also say he had ties to a larger criminal organization.

According to police, officers attempted to safely box in the suspect’s vehicle near 8101 Colquitt Road when the vehicle struck a concrete barrier.

The impact caused the rear of the vehicle to lift and land on top of a Sandy Springs Police patrol vehicle, officials said.

Delgado-Bermudez then got out of the vehicle and attempted to run away, but responding officers quickly arrested him.

No officers or members of the public were injured during the incident, Sandy Springs police said.

Delgado-Bermudez faces federal charges.