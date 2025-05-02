USDA issues alert for E. coli-contaminated ground beef sold in Cobb County

MARIETTA, GA — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has issued a health alert after concerns that ground beef sold at a Cobb County market may be contaminated with E. coli.

The affected products were sold by Bismillah Halal Meats, a retail market located in Marietta, between April 10 and April 23. Officials are urging consumers to check their refrigerators and freezers for any ground beef purchased from the store during that time frame.

The USDA warns that consuming contaminated meat can lead to serious illness. Anyone who bought ground beef from Bismillah Halal Meats during the specified dates should discard it immediately or return it to the store for a refund.

For more information and updates, consumers are encouraged to visit the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service website.

