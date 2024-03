DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County mother is demanding answers after her son died in the DeKalb County Jail.

U.S. Army veteran Christon Collins died from a medical emergency while in custody after nearly six weeks in jail.

His mother took him off of life support on March 15.

Collins was booked into the jail on Feb. 4 on a charge of obstruction of law enforcement and police battery.