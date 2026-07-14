Unlicensed therapist, massage business owner charged after police investigation

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Two people were arrested after an investigation at a massage business in DeKalb County.

The Brookhaven Police Department said officers responded to the business located at 2484 Briarcliff Rd. NE on June 21 after receiving a complaint.

Police said Yun Pan, 47, the owner of the business, was charged with unlawful employment of an unlicensed massage therapist.

Detectives say Chunlei Wang, 65 was arrested last Friday and charged with unlawful practice of massage therapy without a current or provisional license.

“During the course of the investigation, detectives determined that Wang was practicing massage therapy without a current or provisional license,” Brookhaven police officials said. “Investigators also developed probable cause to charge Pan, the owner of the business, with unlawfully employing an unlicensed massage therapist.”

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.