Tropical Depression Two prompts storm surge, tropical storm watches

GULF COAST — Tropical Depression Two continues to strengthen in the Gulf, prompting new watches for parts of the Gulf Coast.

A Storm Surge Watch has been issued from the Alabama-Florida state line west to the mouth of the Mississippi River in Louisiana.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect from the Ochlockonee River in Florida west to the Jefferson/Plaquemines Parish line in Louisiana.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is the possibility of life-threatening flooding from rising water moving inland from the coastline during the next 48 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area during the next 24 to 48 hours.

WSB Radio meteorologist Christina Edwards said the tropical system is expected to move west-northwest toward the Louisiana and Texas Gulf Coast.

Edwards said the system is expected to bring little to no impacts to metro Atlanta, while parts of South Georgia could see a few heavier downpours as it moves west.