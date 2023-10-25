On Air

Toilet talk is a little weird, so bear with me…

By Dave Baker

Home Fix It: Toilet

By Dave Baker

Q – We are going to update our bathroom and are wondering if there are any new models of toilets that you would recommend over others?

Steve in Brookhaven

A – Ok. Ummmmm. Yeah. No.

Yes of course there are.

I don’t know why it feels weird to talk about toilets. Maybe it’s the 12 year old in me. Maybe. Yeah. Probably…

I have 2 (no pun intended) things I would look for in selecting a new toilet.

Number 1. Just typing that is making me start to giggle, you want to find something that is low-flow. By low-flow, sometimes abbreviated as low-flo, it means 1.3 US gallons of water or less per each flush.

Now if you are thinking “That’s a joke. I always have to flush more than 1 time to do the job with a low-flo”, sometimes abbreviated as lo-flo, then you haven’t kept up with toilets.

Thru newer scientific and technological advances, lo-flo toilets are long past the need for more than 1 flush. Trust me. They are. If you have one and it takes more than 1 flush then you need a new one.

Number 2. Of course with every number 1 comes a number 2 (pause for laughter). This is only a bit awkward but it deals with comfort and aging. You will be much, much happier, longer, getting a taller toilet rather than the usual smaller ones that come standard with most houses.

Easier to sit. Easier to stand. You get a taller (the mfgs call them Highline or Ultra-High or Comfort height) toilet and you won’t be sorry. After about 3 meals you will be spoiled. Really.

I kid you not.

So there, other than color and mechanical add-ons are the two most important things. Lo-flo and height. And as funny as this may sound, go to a big box store and have your spouse go to the lighting department and ask a bunch of questions, and while they are there go to plumbing and test sit one. Take a magazine just for the test ride.

Hey – you need to know these things…

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!