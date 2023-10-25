Toilet talk is a little weird, so bear with me…

Q – We are going to update our bathroom and are wondering if there are any new models of toilets that you would recommend over others?

Steve in Brookhaven

A – Ok. Ummmmm. Yeah. No.

Yes of course there are.

I don’t know why it feels weird to talk about toilets. Maybe it’s the 12 year old in me. Maybe. Yeah. Probably…

I have 2 (no pun intended) things I would look for in selecting a new toilet.

Number 1. Just typing that is making me start to giggle, you want to find something that is low-flow. By low-flow, sometimes abbreviated as low-flo, it means 1.3 US gallons of water or less per each flush.

Now if you are thinking “That’s a joke. I always have to flush more than 1 time to do the job with a low-flo”, sometimes abbreviated as lo-flo, then you haven’t kept up with toilets.

Thru newer scientific and technological advances, lo-flo toilets are long past the need for more than 1 flush. Trust me. They are. If you have one and it takes more than 1 flush then you need a new one.

Number 2. Of course with every number 1 comes a number 2 (pause for laughter). This is only a bit awkward but it deals with comfort and aging. You will be much, much happier, longer, getting a taller toilet rather than the usual smaller ones that come standard with most houses.

Easier to sit. Easier to stand. You get a taller (the mfgs call them Highline or Ultra-High or Comfort height) toilet and you won’t be sorry. After about 3 meals you will be spoiled. Really.

I kid you not.

So there, other than color and mechanical add-ons are the two most important things. Lo-flo and height. And as funny as this may sound, go to a big box store and have your spouse go to the lighting department and ask a bunch of questions, and while they are there go to plumbing and test sit one. Take a magazine just for the test ride.

Hey – you need to know these things…

