Three suspects arrested in connection with DeKalb business burglaries

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County police have arrested three suspects in connection with a series of burglaries targeting local businesses.

According to police, officers spotted a suspect vehicle leaving a crime scene near Briarcliff Road and LaVista Road and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Authorities said the suspects fled, leading officers on a pursuit.

During the chase, police said the suspects were seen throwing cash register tills and other stolen items from the vehicle.

The suspects were eventually taken into custody. Police said two of the suspects were found hiding behind a dumpster.

Authorities identified the suspects as 23-year-old Avante Green-Coley, 17-year-old Onario Watson and a 15-year-old juvenile.

The investigation remains ongoing.