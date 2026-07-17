Three Fayetteville officers fired over alleged Flock camera misuse

ATLANTA — Three Fayetteville police officers have been fired after the department says they improperly used the Flock camera system to conduct license plate searches outside the scope of their police duties.

The Fayetteville Police Department says testing of a new auditing feature found the officers searched their own license plates, as well as those of family members and acquaintances.

The officers were first placed on administrative leave before being terminated.

Police say the searches violated department policy.

In a statement, the department said the officers’ actions do not reflect the professionalism, integrity and dedication of the Fayetteville Police Department.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to assist with the investigation.

Last month, three Cherokee County deputies and one Greene County deputy were also fired over potential misuse of the Flock camera system.

WSB Radio’s Cheryl Castro contributed to this story.