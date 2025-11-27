Thousands attend annual Gobble Jog in Marietta on Thanksgiving

MARIETTA, GA — More than 10,000 runners are expected to participate in the annual Gobble Jog event in Marietta on Thanksgiving morning.

The Gobble Jog, a 5K run/walk on the Marietta Square, is celebrating more than 20 years of dedication from the community.

“Gobble Jog is an amazing event that takes place on the Marietta Square. 10,000 runners and a lot of family and friends to cheer them on,” said Ike Reighard, President and CEO of MUST Ministries.

According to MUST Ministries, the Gobble Jog offers options for all skill levels. Timed 10K and 5K runs, as well as an untimed 5K, 1K and Tot Trot are all available. There is also the Phantom/Virtual Runner option and you will still receive a t-shirt.

Officials say that people travel from all over the country to participate in the run with their families and friends.

”Our largest teams are from area companies, schools and churches who come together that day to support our mission,” MUST Ministries officials said.

Nearly 300 volunteers are expected to be on hand to support the participants. The proceeds benefits MUST Ministries mission to offer food, housing and job assistance to those in need.