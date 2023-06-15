This Georgia park named the best place to camp in the state

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — With summertime here, many people are looking for quick getaways for the weekend. If camping is your thing, Travel & Leisure Magazine has made its list of “The best place to camp in each of the 50 states.”

For Georgia, that place is Cloudland Canyon State Park.

“Straddling a thousand-foot gulch on the western flank of Lookout Mountain, this lofty park offers panoramic views worthy of its mystical name. But the real attraction is below, where a steep trail descends into the canyon past a pair of dramatic waterfalls and murky caves awaiting willing adventurers,” Travel & Leisure said.

Cloudland Canyon offers 72 Tent, Trailer & RV Campsites for campers. If you’re more of the “glamping” type of person, the park also has 16 cottages and 10 yurts that you can rent.

If you really like to rough-it out in the wild, Cloudland also offers four pioneer campsites. To help make a weekend of it, the park has 30 miles of biking trails along with 64 miles of hiking trails.

You can go fishing, horseback riding, and even play disc golf, without ever leaving the park.

For more information about Cloudland Canyon State Park, or to make reservations, CLICK HERE.

