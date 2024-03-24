‘There should be at least 6 figures!’ Honey Boo Boo questions Mama June about ‘missing’ money

ATLANTA — Georgia reality stars Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and June “Mama June” Shannon are making headlines again after the teenager questioned her mother about where the money for TV appearances went.

In a sneak peek of “Mama June: Family Crisis” shared with Entertainment Tonight, Thompson and her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird questioned Shannon about an account they were surprised to see had only $33,000 in it.

“That’s ‘The Masked Singer’ and part of the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ money,” Shannon explained.

Shannon and Thompson appeared on “The Masked Singer” together as “The Beach Ball” in 2021. Thompson appeared on “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors” in 2018.

“There should at least be six figures in that account!” Thompson said. “Something’s not adding up. My money is somewhere. It needs to be found right now, ASAP. Because this is not gonna work.”

In the clip, Shannon goes on the defensive, claiming the money is so low because of taxes.

“I can’t help that there’s not more money,” she said. “Taxes were took out automatically, 50%.”

She goes on to say that because of the money Thompson has made from being on TV, she has essentially been “paying your own bills since you were the age of 12.”

Shannon goes on to say that Thompson should be grateful for the money she does have.

“That’s a hell of a lot more than most 18-year-olds start off their life with,” Shannon said

“Yeah but I’ve been on TV since I was 6, and now, I have what to show for it?” Thompson responded.