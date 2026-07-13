Man charged, accused of making antisemitic threats against Jewish people at Atlanta company

ATLANTA — Federal charges have been filed against a Texas man accused of making antisemitic threats against an Atlanta-based company.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Jordan Nicholas Hadley, 31, of Houston, Texas, is the fourth defendant in the past year to face charges in the Northern District of Georgia for allegedly making antisemitic threats online or by phone.

Federal prosecutors say Hadley left a threatening voicemail for Atlanta-based Flock Safety on April 24.

“These men allegedly spewed vile hate and threatened violent attacks against Jews,” U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said. “Threats against any person based on his or her religious beliefs will not be tolerated, and these charges reflect my office’s commitment to working with law enforcement partners to combat the pernicious evil of antisemitism and hold accountable anyone who threatens members of our community.”

Hadley was arrested on July 9 on a criminal complaint.

“Antisemitic hate has no place in Georgia or anywhere,” FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Marlo Graham said. “The FBI’s work to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution includes the assurance to every single American that they are allowed to practice their religion without fear of threats or harm.”

Justice Department officials say Hadley faces up to five years in prison if convicted of transmitting threatening communications through interstate or foreign commerce.

Since August 2025, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says it has charged three other people with communicating interstate antisemitic threats. One of those defendants pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced later this week.

Federal officials say the case is part of the Justice Department’s ongoing effort to combat rising antisemitism.

Hadley is expected to make his initial appearance in federal court in Atlanta at a later date.