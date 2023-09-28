Local

Suspect who Gwinnett Police say broke into 37 different cars in one day identified

Randy Daniel Martinez

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A second suspect has been arrested in a string of break-ins in Gwinnett County.

Earlier this month, Gwinnett police arrested a man they said broke into at least 400 cars over the summer.

The first suspect, 22-year-old Javaris Gamble, was arrested in Forest Park earlier this month.

A second suspect, 23-year-old Randy Martinez, of East Point was arrested on Tuesday and charged with a large number of break-ins.

Police said on Aug. 31 alone, Martinez broke into 37 different cars.

Additional charges will be sought for Martinez in addition to the car break-ins, according to police.

Martinez’s location is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information in this case is asked contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

